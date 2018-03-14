Louisville-area schools joined nearly 3,000 others across the country Wednesday walking out of class at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes. Each minute represented a victim of the Parkland, Florida school shooting on February 14, and walkout participants’ demands included asking Congress to enact laws to expand background checks to all gun sales and ban assault weapons.

Schools in the area that participated include The Academy @Shawnee, Louisville Collegiate School, Noe Middle School, Meyzeek Middle School, Walden School and Manual High School. Check out photos from Walden, Meyzeek and Manual below.

Photos by J. Tyler Franklin (Walden, Meyzeek) and Robert Spencer (Manual).