Arts and Culture
July 14, 2018

The 2018 Forecastle Festival set sail in Louisville Friday afternoon, with performances from Lucero, Wax Fang, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Vance Joy, Father John Misty and Modest Mouse, among others. We’re answering a question from WFPL listeners as part of “Curious Forecastle;” you can find yesterday’s question here.

Here’s what staff photographer J. Tyler Franklin saw on Friday.

J. Tyler Franklin

Wax Fang



Father John Misty



A fan reaches out to Father John Misty.



The Thrills with Teddy Abrams



Rainbow Kitten Surprise



Wax Fang on the WFPK Port Stage



Modest Mouse



Vance Joy



Carly Johnson and JD Green with The Thrills with Teddy Abrams



Kurt Vile & The Violators

Saturday’s lineup includes Margo Price, Jimmy Eat World, Jecorey “1200” Arthur, Houndmouth, Jenny Lewis, The War On Drugs and Chris Stapleton. Full schedule here.