The 2018 Forecastle Festival set sail in Louisville Friday afternoon, with performances from Lucero, Wax Fang, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Vance Joy, Father John Misty and Modest Mouse, among others. We’re answering a question from WFPL listeners as part of “Curious Forecastle;” you can find yesterday’s question here.

Here’s what staff photographer J. Tyler Franklin saw on Friday.

Saturday’s lineup includes Margo Price, Jimmy Eat World, Jecorey “1200” Arthur, Houndmouth, Jenny Lewis, The War On Drugs and Chris Stapleton. Full schedule here.