Arts and Culture
July 15, 2018

Despite heat, humidity and poor air quality, festivalgoers filled Waterfront Park’s Great Lawn for the second day of the 2018 Forecastle Festival to watch performances from acts including Jenny Lewis, PVRIS, Jimmy Eat World, T-Pain, The War on Drugs and Chris Stapleton.

We’re answering a question from WFPL listeners as part of “Curious Forecastle;” you can find the most recent question here.

Here’s what staff photographer J. Tyler Franklin saw on Saturday.

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

T-Pain

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

The War on Drugs

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

Margo Price

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

California Love performing as part of the West Louisville Showcase

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

PVRIS

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

Jimmy Eat World

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

Metez performing at the West Louisville Showcase

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

Jenny Lewis

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

1200 performing at the West Louisville Showcase

Sunday’s lineup includes White Reaper, Trampled By Turtles, Sam Sneed, Courtney Barnett, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Arcade Fire. Full schedule here.