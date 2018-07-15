Despite heat, humidity and poor air quality, festivalgoers filled Waterfront Park’s Great Lawn for the second day of the 2018 Forecastle Festival to watch performances from acts including Jenny Lewis, PVRIS, Jimmy Eat World, T-Pain, The War on Drugs and Chris Stapleton.

We’re answering a question from WFPL listeners as part of “Curious Forecastle;” you can find the most recent question here.

Here’s what staff photographer J. Tyler Franklin saw on Saturday.

Sunday’s lineup includes White Reaper, Trampled By Turtles, Sam Sneed, Courtney Barnett, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Arcade Fire. Full schedule here.