Hundreds of people wearing colorful hair, makeup and outfits paraded down Preston Street as they celebrated LGBTQ+ pride month in Louisville this weekend. The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation hosted its 18th annual pride festival on June 15 and 16. Aside from the parade, the festival also included several local vendors, food trucks, games and other activities for the participants, all of which took place at the Big Four Lawn. The festival ended each night with performances from musicians such as Big Freedia and Lizzo.
Louisville residents Alyssa Richendollar (left), 17, and her girlfriend Frankie Broughton, 16 laugh together at a photo on Richendollar’s phone at the pride festival on Saturday, June 16.
Nancy Slaughter, 43, from Louisville, fans herself while laying under the shade at the pride festival on Saturday, June 16. Temperatures peaked in the low 90s that day.
Evansville, Ind. residents AJ Merriweather (left), 23, and his cousin Isaiah Carter (right), 24 pose at the pride festival on Saturday, June 16. This is their first time attending a pride festival.
Big Freedia and her backup dancers pose as they finish a song on Friday, June 15.
A Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member fans people as they play a game of bingo at the pride festival on Saturday, June 16.
James Watson, 48, a resident of Louisville, covered his beard in glitter for the pride parade on Friday, June 15.
A crowd screams as Big Freedia enters the stage during the festival’s evening concert on Friday, June 15. Big Freedia was the final act for Friday’s performances.
Louisville resident Sara Choate, 39, waves her costume in front of the protesters on Friday June 15.
The pride festival offered participants an opportunity to go up in a hot air balloon.
Parade participants line up as they wait their turn to start walking on Friday, June 15.