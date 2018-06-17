Hundreds of people wearing colorful hair, makeup and outfits paraded down Preston Street as they celebrated LGBTQ+ pride month in Louisville this weekend. The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation hosted its 18th annual pride festival on June 15 and 16. Aside from the parade, the festival also included several local vendors, food trucks, games and other activities for the participants, all of which took place at the Big Four Lawn. The festival ended each night with performances from musicians such as Big Freedia and Lizzo.