Temperatures in the upper 90s and an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service didn’t stop some Louisville residents from celebrating the Fourth of July.
Photographer Michelle Hanks found Louisvillians in pools, at parks and at the city’s July 4th festival on the waterfront. Check out her photos below:
Tatiaonaa Gates, 9, plays in the pool with her little brother Keon Culver, 4, in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Girls use the swings on the playground at Shawnee Park.
Skylar Benedict. 4, plays in Shelby Park with other kids while a basketball game goes on.
Boys watch a basketball game in Shelby Park. The game was organized by Hope by Hope, a nonprofit in Louisville.
Tezell Jefferson (left) from St. Louis visits his friend Roy Dade (right) at the Louisville Waterfront Fourth of July event. The two have been friends since the 10th grade.
A large American flag overlooks the waterfront lawn during the Louisville Waterfront Fourth of July event.
A man hangs his hammock at the Louisville Waterfront Fourth of July event.
Aaminna Ramirez, 9, rides a miniature horse at the Louisville Waterfront Park. The waterfront hosted a Fourth of July event offering several activities kids could participate in.
The sun sets over the Ohio River as people wait for fireworks to go off at the Louisville Waterfront Fourth of July event.
People watch the fireworks show down at the waterfront during the Louisville Waterfront Fourth of July event.