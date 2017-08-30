Louisville Metro government says safety improvements on a heavily traveled section of Lexington Road will begin next week, a week earlier than originally planned.

The stretch of Lexington Road between Payne Street and Grinstead Drive will be converted from the current design of two travel lanes in each direction to one travel lane in each direction plus dedicated turn lanes.

Next week, workers will begin installing cross drains for the project to insure that it’s completed on time and won’t interfere with the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon that is scheduled to pass through the area on Oct. 21.

Officials say nearly 11,000 vehicles travel along the Lexington Road section every day.