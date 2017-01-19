Plans have been filed for a $5 million redevelopment of the Colonial Gardens building and property in south Louisville.

The historic building has been vacant for more than a decade. It was declared a local landmark in 2008 and purchased by the city five years later.

The developer, Underhill Associates, has filed plans to renovate the 7,000 square foot building and add two new buildings that will share a common patio and garden area.

Underhill is in talks with local restaurant groups to occupy the space.

“Redevelopment will establish Colonial Gardens as a key anchor to south Louisville and Iroquois Park once again,” said Mayor Greg Fischer via news release. “I applaud our south Louisville Metro Council members and Underhill Associates for their commitment to making this project a success.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring.

The Colonial Gardens property, at Kenwood Avenue and New Cut Road across from Iroquois Park, dates back to the early 20th century, when it was the site of the city’s first zoo.