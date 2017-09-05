This Saturday, The Portland Art and Heritage Fair will celebrate its fourth year.

The fair was initially established in 2014 as a way to showcase Portland’s two sides: A historically working-class community with a rich, long-reaching heritage, and a redeveloping neighborhood that has recently become home to area artists.

But many lifelong Portland residents felt that those who lived and worked outside the neighborhood hadn’t seen either.

Danny Seim is a volunteer organizer for the fair.

He says the event’s tagline is “come for the history, stay for the future.”

“We can focus on the heritage, while still not losing the focus on the artists that are moving in while creating awesome things out of these buildings and old spaces,” Seim says. “It’s a pretty interesting synergy to see and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”

The fair, which begins at 11 a.m., will feature a juried art show at Louisville Visual Art, live music, a mobile planetarium at the Tim Faulkner Gallery and tours of historic neighborhood properties. Area nonprofits involved in Portland will also be present at the event.

More information can be found here.