The University of Louisville is expected to name an interim men’s basketball coach today.

WDRB reports that Interim President Greg Postel said that the coach will be named late this afternoon and that an interim athletic director will be appointed early next week.

U of L coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich were both placed on administrative leave this week following reports that the school is included in an FBI investigation of bribery involving high school recruits and the Adidas apparel company.

Pitino is on unpaid leave. Postel said his employment status will be determined at a later date. Jurich is on paid leave pending a meeting of the U of L board of trustees on October 19.

The men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin practice this weekend.

WHAS’ Terry Meiners tweeted a text message from Pitino Thursday morning, in which the coach called the events of the week “tough” and said he missed his players.

NEW: Rick Pitino allowed me to share this text. pic.twitter.com/Eubgy2oyXR — Terry Meiners (@terrymeiners) September 29, 2017

