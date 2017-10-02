University of Louisville Interim President Greg Postel said he expects to announce the appointment of an interim athletic director Tuesday.

The person would take over the duties of Tom Jurich, who is suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into alleged recruiting violations by the men’s basketball program.

Coach Rick Pitino is suspended without pay. Assistant Coach David Padgett was named interim coach last week.

This school’s board of trustees met in executive session for about two hours Monday morning, presumably to discuss the athletic director position, but took no action.

U of L’s athletic association board is also meeting Monday in closed session to discuss personnel or possible litigation.

Some U of L faculty attended Monday’s meeting to voice their frustrations with the university’s decision to search for the school’s next president confidentially.

Faculty lined the wall of the meeting room with signs, including slogans like “Governance, yes. Secrecy, no,” “Faculty Voices Matter,” and “No Ramsey 2.0.”

Special UL BOT meeting about to begin. Expected to discuss fed recruit probe. Faculty protesting closed prez search pic.twitter.com/4eFg9uETi4 — rickhowlett (@rickhowlett) October 2, 2017

Board of trustees chair David Grissom attempted to allay concerns at a previous board meeting, saying “listening tours” would gather public opinion on the search this month.

He also said board representatives will have input in the search.