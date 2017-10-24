University of Louisville Interim President Greg Postel said school officials continue to look into allegations raised in a federal complaint tying U of L to a pay-for-play basketball recruiting scandal.

But Postel told reporters Tuesday that the school has not been notified of any NCAA investigation into the matter.

“Internally, we feel that we obviously have been very proactive in our decision-making around the events that took place during September and I think that is evidence of institutional responsiveness to the seriousness of the concerns,” he said.

Postel said the school has not yet launched a search for a permanent men’s basketball coach and athletic director. He said there’s no particular hurry right now to begin the search process.

“I think it’s important to bring about some stability, make sure we understand all the issues in athletics, get our hands around things, make sure that the students and coaches understand how supported they are,” he said. “And let a little bit of dust settle before we think too far down the line.”

The allegations that at least one U of L recruit’s family was offered money provided by the Adidas apparel company have resulted in the firings of men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

One of Pitino’s assistants has also been terminated and another is on paid leave.

Postel spoke following the annual meeting of the U of L Athletic Association board.