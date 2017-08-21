President Trump is addressing the nation Monday night, beginning at 9 p.m., on U.S. engagement and “the path forward” in Afghanistan and South Asia.

Senior U.S. officials tell NPR that the president is expected to order about 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan. The decision follows months of deliberation within the Trump Administration, involving top military commanders, political advisers and even enlisted veterans of the nearly 16-year war.

NPR journalists from across the newsroom are offering context and analysis about President Trump’s remarks. Follow along below.

Loading…