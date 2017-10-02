At a special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees Monday morning, the board released copies of letters from interim president Greg Postel to men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich following revelations of U of L’s involvement in a college basketball recruiting scandal.

Last week, the university acknowledged its involvement in the federal probe, placed Pitino on unpaid administrative leave and placed Jurich on paid administrative leave.

In his letter to Pitino, dated Sept. 27, Postel called the information from federal prosecutors “disturbing and unprecedented” in its allegations of willful misconduct.

“The allegations contained in the complaint and affidavit of the Special Agent for the FBI, John Vourderis, insinuate a scheme of fraud and malfeasance in the recruitment of student-athletes involving you and multiple members of your coaching staff in violation of federal law and NCAA Division I bylaws. These matters constitute material violations of your contract.”

The letter states that Pitino’s employment at U of L will continue until the FBI investigation ends, but “no later than April 18, 2018.” The letter says that at that time, Pitino’s position will be reevaluated.

In a letter to Jurich, also dated Sept. 27, Postel chided Jurich for his handling of the new Adidas contract — worth $160 million over 10 years — saying he didn’t consult the board regarding negotiations with the apparel giant.

“The level of misconduct and criminal activity alleged to have been engage in by your coaching staff, combined with the negative local, regional, and national attention brought upon the University of Louisville by the Athletics Department, is unacceptable.”

Here is a copy of that Adidas contract.

Postel introduced assistant coach David Padgett as the interim head basketball coach on Friday. Postel said an interim athletic director would be named sometime this week.