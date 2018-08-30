“We should have a scroll at the top of all JCPS coverage, like what happens at the beginning of “Star Wars” movies.” —words of wisdom from producer Laura Ellis.

It’s not the worst idea. I don’t know about you but I find it really hard to keep up — even if you work in a newsroom every day.

Let’s (try to) break it down:

It might feel like a “long time ago,” but it was actually back in April. Gov. Matt Bevin appointed seven new members to the Kentucky Board of Education, giving his appointees full control. During a meeting the next day, the new board pressured Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt to resign, which he did. The board then named University of Kentucky professor and charter schools proponent Wayne Lewis interim commissioner. Two weeks later, Lewis released a scathing audit of the district and recommended a state takeover.

You keeping up?

At the end of May, the JCPS board voted to appeal the state takeover. Hearings to settle the matter were scheduled to begin in September. But, in July, Lewis offered the district a settlement instead of going through with the takeover. After many meetings, the JCPS board this week voted to take the deal.

We know some terms of the agreement, but the two sides still have to come up with a corrective action plan. If they don’t, Lewis gets the final say.

WFPL’s Roxanne Scott has been spending way too many evenings waiting for the JCPS board to come out of closed-session meetings. She joins us to share what’s in the agreement, and what could happen next.