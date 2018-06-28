Dosker Manor is a three-building public housing complex for older people and people with disabilities on the eastern edge of downtown Louisville. When it was inspected by the federal government last year, the complex scored 39 out of a possible 100. Of 6,924 public housing complexes in the United States, only about 100 scored worse than Dosker.

And the residents of Dosker Manor could probably give you some ideas why.

City records show that residents in nearly half of the almost 700 units at Dosker Manor have complained to the city about bedbugs in recent years, and many have complained multiple times. Despite their calls for help, the complex is infested with bedbugs.

Earlier this month, Jake Ryan with The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting wrote a story about the conditions at Dosker Manor and he spoke with residents about what it’s like to live there and deal with bedbugs every day. Jake joins us today on Recut.