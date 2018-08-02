If you’re poor or living paycheck to paycheck, you might not be able to set aside money for retirement. In fact, retiring might not even be a real option for you.

If you’re fortunate enough to have some savings or a retirement account, you’ll have to think about how long you can make that money last.

One of the fastest-growing populations in Kentucky is people 65 and older. And for a third of that group, Social Security is their only source of income, according to 2016 Census data. Those people are faced with living off just a fraction of what their income was when they were employed, with the same bills to pay. Some people have to keep working to make ends meet.

As part of The Next Louisville, a partnership with the Community Foundation of Louisville, WFPL’s Lisa Gillespie spoke with three people dealing with this issue. She joins us today with their stories.