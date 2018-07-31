When you’re looking for a new job, there are lots of things to consider. Does it pay enough? Would you enjoy the work itself? What kind of benefits and time off do you get? And, of course: the commute. If all the other answers are great, you might be willing to overlook some extra time in the car every day.

But if you ride the bus, you might not have that option.

As part of The Next Louisville, our partnership with the Community Foundation of Louisville, WFPL’s Amina Elahi talked with people who use public transportation in Louisville. She learned that bus routes are the deciding factor in where some Louisvillians live and work (and if you’ve heard our show before, or if you know anything at all about Louisville, you won’t be surprised to hear that some parts of town are more widely-affected than others).

Amina joins us, along with data reporter Alexandra Kanik, who created this visual representation of bus routes and how long they take compared to driving your own car:



