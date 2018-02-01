A Louisville Metro Police Officer apparently escaped life-threatening injuries Thursday when he was shot during an incident in the Buechel area.

The incident left one other person dead and another injured.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said there was an exchange of gunfire during a narcotics investigation that involved a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. The detective was shot in the head, Conrad said at a press conference Thursday evening.

Two suspects were shot when detectives returned fire. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other suspect and the detective were transported to the University of Louisville hospital. Both are undergoing treatment, Conrad said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and Bardstown Road. An investigation by the Public Integrity Unit is underway, Conrad said.

More details, and possibly video footage of the incident, will be released Friday afternoon, he said.

Mayor Greg Fischer thanked LMPD officers and their families at the press conference.

“Today was a scary day for LMPD and the LMPD family,” Fischer said. “We’re grateful that our officer is going to be OK, but it certainly reminds us of the dangerous work that our police department does every day to protect the citizens of Louisville.”

This story has been updated.