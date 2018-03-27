The University of Louisville Athletic Association Personnel Committee and the U of L Board of Trustees will meet again Wednesday to consider the hiring of a new men’s basketball coach.

It’s being widely reported that the job will go to Chris Mack, the head coach at Xavier for the past nine seasons.

Mack would replace Rick Pitino as permanent coach. Pitino, along with athletic director Tom Jurich, was fired last fall amid allegations of recruiting violations.

David Padgett served as the interim coach over the past season.

Both U of L panels voted Monday to hire Vince Tyra to be U of L’s permanent athletic director. Tyra was appointed interim AD in October.

Wednesday’s meetings will be held at the KFC Yum Center. The athletic association personnel committee meets at 2:30, with the trustees scheduled to convene at 3:15pm.