FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Republican speaker of Kentucky’s House of Representatives has resigned his leadership position more than two months after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim and paid to keep it quiet.

Jeff Hoover offered Monday to resign, but only if the House accepts. Moments later Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne ruled it had been accepted.

Hoover denied sexual harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages to a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus.

In a blistering speech on the House floor, Hoover denounced his critics — including Republican Gov. Matt Bevin — for telling lies that he said were from the “deepest pit of Hell.”

But Hoover said he didn’t want to be a distraction for the House.