After weeks of saying that a proposal to overhaul retirement benefits for state workers was likely dead, Republican leaders of the Kentucky legislature slipped new pension language into an unrelated bill dealing with governance of wastewater sewage districts.

The 291-page bill would no longer offer traditional pension plans that guarantee benefits for life to future teachers, instead moving them into cash-balance retirement plans that include features of 401(k)-type plans.

The legislation does not include a controversial provision that would reduce cost of living adjustments for retired teachers.

Starting December 31, 2018, the bill would would freeze sick leave balances teachers can use for determining retirement.

The bill would also require state employees hired between July 1, 2003 and Sept 1, 2008 to contribute 1 percent of their salaries to pay for retiree health.

The legislation was presented during a hastily organized meeting of the House State and Local Government Committee on Thursday afternoon, the 57th day of the 60-day legislative session.

The bill has not been reviewed by actuaries to determine whether it would save the state any money. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bam Carney claimed the legislation would save the state about $300 million over the next 30 years.

Kentucky has a $41 billion unfunded pension liability — the amount of money needed to pay retirement benefits over the next 30 years.