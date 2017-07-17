The Second Annual Black Rodeo will come back to Louisville this weekend.

The event is presented by the Southeastern Rodeo Association. The organization says it is committed to highlighting African-American cowboys and cowgirls.

Cowboy Todd Morris is with the association. He says it is keeping a largely unknown tradition alive.

“A lot of people don’t realize that the settling of the wild west and the old west — a lot of work that was done on the range was basically black cowboys,” he says.

He also says rodeos need to be more inclusive.

“You have a number of rodeos out there but not many are making an invitation to the African-American community or the urban community,” says Morris.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in activities including bull riding, calf roping and barrel racing. The event will be held at Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center on July 22 beginning at 7:30 p.m. More information can be found here.