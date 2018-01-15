A seminar will be held in Louisville this week for immigrants in the business world as well as those with highly sought-out skills to learn more about visa options.

The Louisville Immigration Seminar, hosted by the Bluegrass International Fund, will highlight options for workers who are professors, researchers, tech workers and those with advanced degrees.

“Certainly there are many professionals here who have been on a temporary visa and now they want a permanent visa for their family,” said Lynn Allen, president and CEO of the Bluegrass International Fund.

A portion of the seminar will focus on the EB-5 visa. The program gives permanent resident status in exchange for investments of $500,000 or more. It was created in 1990 to boost the U.S. economy. The program has been popular among real estate developments.

Other visas that will be discussed at the event include H1-B visas. The event will be held at Big Spring Country Club on Jan. 18 from 4-6 p.m. Registration can be found here.