Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Louisville on Friday as part of a four-stop national tour opposing the Republican tax plan.

Sanders, a registered Independent, ran for president in 2016 on the Democratic ticket. He lost to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the primary.

Sanders’ tour is in conjunction with the progressive organizations “Not One Penny” and MoveOn.org. The groups are working to scuttle the current GOP tax plan, which some analyses suggest will increase taxes for middle class families and cut taxes for the richest Americans.

“This legislation goes well beyond taxes. If passed, the Republicans will then rediscover the ‘deficit crisis,’ and push aggressively for massive cuts in Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, education, nutrition, affordable housing and more. That is why I am going on the road this week to talk directly to working people. If we stand together we can defeat this horrific bill,” Sanders said in a news release.

In April, Sanders was in Louisville for an event intended to unify and rebuild the Democratic party after last year’s elections.

Friday’s Louisville rally will be at the Galt House and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.