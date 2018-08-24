Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., will no longer continue to receive medical treatment for brain cancer, his family announced on Friday. The 2008 Republican candidate for president, now 81, was diagnosed with brain cancer last July.

McCain’s family released this statement:

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

His daughter, Meghan McCain, tweeted that her family was “deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. … We could not have made it this far without you — you’ve given us strength to carry on.”