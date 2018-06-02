A section of East Liberty Street between East Chestnut and Baxter Avenue is expected to be closed through Friday, June 8 after a sewer pipe caved in.

In a news release, Metropolitan Sewer District officials said they got a call about a hole in East Liberty Street early Saturday morning. MSD inspectors found a 10-foot deep void that was 15-feet long and 10-feet wide.

“The cave-in is the result of a break in a 30-inch brick sewer line that was installed in 1871. The area has been secured and contractors are mobilizing to make the repair,” according to the release.

Sidewalks in the area remain open.