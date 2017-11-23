As Louisvillians enjoy Thanksgiving in their dining rooms with close family, the Shelby Park neighborhood decided to have a community Thanksgiving the week before the holiday.

I went to House of Ruth — where the event was held — to find out why it was important for old and new residents to celebrate Thanksgiving with neighbors, and what it means to live in Shelby Park.

Listen in the player above. I spoke with Bryan Burns, Janelle Dawkins, Ashley Jackson, Dawn-Michelle Waddell and Jennifer Kramer at the Shelby Park Thanksgiving event at House of Ruth.