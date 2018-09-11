Fourth Street in downtown Louisville has been temporarily shut down and several buildings on the 600 block were evacuated after workers hit a gas line Tuesday morning.

Louisville Public Media’s building at 619 S. 4th Street was one of the buildings affected, and staff were allowed back in around 1:30 p.m.

MetroSafe spokeswoman Jody Duncan said a 4-inch gas line was ruptured by a crew, and localized evacuations are in progress.

LG&E spokeswoman Liz Pratt said an electric contractor cut into the gas main, and crews responded at 11:30 a.m. Since then, crews have shut off gas to the area, which isolated the broken pipe.

