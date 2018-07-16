The 16th annual Forecastle Music Festival is in the books. According to a festival spokesperson, nearly 70,000 people attended the three-day festival with Saturday being the single largest attendance day in Forecastle history.

Sunday’s lineup included White Reaper, Trampled By Turtles, Sam Sneed, Courtney Barnett, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Arcade Fire.

Staff photographer J. Tyler Franklin was there for the final day. Here’s what he saw:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To see Tyler’s photos from the other two days of the festival, click here and here.

Also this year, we answered your questions about the festival as part of Curious Louisville. You can check out Curious Forecastle here.