Community
January 15, 2018

Jefferson County Public Schools has closed all schools on Tuesday, citing low temperatures overnight and potentially freezing roads. The day will be made up on March 12.

Jefferson County Catholic Schools, Bullitt County and Hardin County schools will be closed as well.

Courier-Journal is reporting that several Southern Indiana school districts will be closed too.  They include:

  • West Clark Community Schools
  • New Albany-Floyd County Schools
  • Clarksville Community Schools
  • Greater Clark County Schools
  • North Harrison County Schools
  • South Harrison Community School Corporation

On Monday night, the weather forecast called for a chance of snow flurries between 2 and 4a.m., with possible accumulation around an inch. Tuesday’s temperatures aren’t expected to get higher than 14 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill as low as -5 degrees.

 