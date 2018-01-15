Jefferson County Public Schools has closed all schools on Tuesday, citing low temperatures overnight and potentially freezing roads. The day will be made up on March 12.
ALERT: Due to temperatures dropping overnight and the threat of freezing roads, there will be no school tomorrow, January 16. Make-up day is March 12. pic.twitter.com/oAcuOCW05r
— JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 16, 2018
Jefferson County Catholic Schools, Bullitt County and Hardin County schools will be closed as well.
Courier-Journal is reporting that several Southern Indiana school districts will be closed too. They include:
- West Clark Community Schools
- New Albany-Floyd County Schools
- Clarksville Community Schools
- Greater Clark County Schools
- North Harrison County Schools
- South Harrison Community School Corporation
On Monday night, the weather forecast called for a chance of snow flurries between 2 and 4a.m., with possible accumulation around an inch. Tuesday’s temperatures aren’t expected to get higher than 14 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill as low as -5 degrees.