Jefferson County Public Schools has closed all schools on Tuesday, citing low temperatures overnight and potentially freezing roads. The day will be made up on March 12.

ALERT: Due to temperatures dropping overnight and the threat of freezing roads, there will be no school tomorrow, January 16. Make-up day is March 12. pic.twitter.com/oAcuOCW05r — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 16, 2018

Jefferson County Catholic Schools, Bullitt County and Hardin County schools will be closed as well.

Courier-Journal is reporting that several Southern Indiana school districts will be closed too. They include:

West Clark Community Schools

New Albany-Floyd County Schools

Clarksville Community Schools

Greater Clark County Schools

North Harrison County Schools

South Harrison Community School Corporation

On Monday night, the weather forecast called for a chance of snow flurries between 2 and 4a.m., with possible accumulation around an inch. Tuesday’s temperatures aren’t expected to get higher than 14 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill as low as -5 degrees.