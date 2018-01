Jefferson County Public Schools has canceled school Wednesday, citing poor road conditions. The day will be made up on May 25.

ALERT: Due to neighborhood road conditions, there will be no school on Wednesday, January 17. Make-up day is May 25. pic.twitter.com/slcP8UTTbO — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 17, 2018

For a full list of school closings, check out WDRB.sta