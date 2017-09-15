Louisville regulators say they’ll grant part of a request from a Rubbertown company to modify its toxic air permit for a carcinogen called 1,3 butadiene, while denying another part of the request. The decision was announced today.

Like every other company that emits toxic air pollution, American Synthetic Rubber has to comply with the regulations laid out in Louisville’s Strategic Toxic Air Reduction program, which was enacted in 2005. STAR uses extensive modeling, and requires these companies to prove they’re still meeting health goals. If they aren’t, they have to prove they’re using what the Air Pollution Control District calls the “Best Available Technology” to get their emissions as low as possible.

American Synthetic Rubber is meeting the goals laid out in its STAR permit for overall plant emissions, but sought a permit modification for its 1,3 butadiene emissions. The chemical, which is a known human carcinogen, is used in the production of synthetic rubber. And ASRC said it was using the best available technology and had reduced the plant’s emissions, but was still falling short of the STAR goals.

“We have reduced emissions from the plant by more than 90 percent since 2003 and on butadiene emissions, those have been reduced by 47 percent, or nearly half, in the last three years,” said spokesman Eric Bruner.

Today, Air Pollution Control District Executive Director Keith Talley announced the company will not be allowed to nearly double the cancer risk for 1,3 butadiene coming from ASRC’s flare.

If it was granted, that would have increased the risk from 1 cancer case in a million to 1.93 in a million. That exposure assumes a million people — roughly the population of the metro area — lived next to the facility for 70 years.

But the facility was granted a modification for the 1,3 butadiene that comes from fugitive emissions, like what slips out through leaks; an increase from 1 in a million to 3.04 cases in a million for the non-industrial property outside of ASRC’s fence line.

Bruner said ASRC has spent about $15 million on equipment to reduce the plant’s emissions. They’ve installed a thermal oxidizer, which got rid of most of the emissions from the facility’s flare. They also have a robust leak detection program, and have tightened their definition of what a “leak” is, and therefore what has to be fixed.

The APCD held three public hearings on the modification, and the proposal drew criticism from residents. Led by District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Green, the Louisville Metro Council unanimously opposed the move in a non-binding resolution last month.

In an interview last week, Green said the constant pollution West End residents live with is an environmental justice issue.

“There are those of us, who primarily live in West and Southwest Louisville, primarily have brown skin, who for years have been expected to bear the brunt of the environmental ills in our city, in our community and in this country, and that’s a problem,” Green said.

