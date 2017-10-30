For the past month, listeners have shared their scary experiences to be produced as part of WFPL’s Halloween series, “Spooked: Louisville Ghost Stories.”

It’s been really interesting to see the variety in the types of ghost stories that are told. Nancy Davidson started off the series with kind of a classic jump-scare story about her late-night shift at a morgue-turned-office building.

Randi Skaggs talked about an old house with a haunted history, while Jon Huffman and Barb Cullen spoke about their house which is currently haunted. Last week, Graham Shelby told a different kind of scary story about the ghosts of war.

There will be one final “Spooked” episode airing Tuesday on WFPL for Halloween, but in the meantime, here are three short ghost stories about Louisvillians who took it upon themselves — in one way or another — to investigate what exactly was haunting them.

First up is Melissa Dillinger, who tells us a story about a vision of a mysterious murder she had as a 13-year-old living in Old Louisville; it took 25 years (and a visit to the library) to put the pieces together.

Next is Michelle Eigenheer, who visited Sauerkraut Cave in Tom Sawyer Park — but not before speaking with someone who worked there to find out about its haunted past.

And finally, Dan Trabue tells us about a mysterious sound in the forest that terrified him (at least until he got home and Googled it).