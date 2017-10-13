For the past few weeks, listeners have been sending us their scary experiences for inclusion in WFPL’s new Halloween series “Spooked: Louisville Ghost Stories.”

I’ve heard about after-hours shifts at former morgues, friendly spirits who hang out in pantries and play with jump ropes, and visits to creepy caves.

But today, we’re going to hear from Randi Skaggs. Her story takes place in Bonnieville, Kentucky — about an hour south of Louisville — at a rental house with an unsettling history filled with unexplained phenomena that has haunted her for decades.

Listen to Skaggs’ story in the audio player above.