For the past few weeks, listeners have been sending us their scary experiences for inclusion in WFPL’s new Halloween series “Spooked: Louisville Ghost Stories.”

The responses have been frightening, funny — and sometimes just downright bizarre. Here’s the first “Spooked” story, told by Nancy Davidson.

Davidson was working in IT for Jefferson County when it merged with the city of Louisville. This meant there were departments—including hers—being combined and a lot of obsolete equipment that needed to be sorted.

To help out, Davidson volunteered to do after-hours inventory at the county’s Barret Avenue offices, which were located in a building that used to be a hospital and morgue.

You can listen to her experience from that night in the audio player above.