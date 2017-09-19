It’s official: a sports complex will be built at Heritage West, the 24-acre site at 30th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced today the city has chosen the Louisville Urban League’s proposal. The project will include an indoor track and field facility, an outdoor multi-use field, retail, restaurant and hotel space and parking.

“The Urban League’s plan reflects the community’s desire for a project that will bring immediate life to this key piece of land, and provide healthy outlets for youth and adults to engage in a variety of sports and other activities,” Fischer said in a press release. “This is an exciting process, and I look forward to returning to this site soon to break ground on a new development that brings the vision and values of the people of Russell to life.”

The total project cost is expected to be $30 million.

Four groups submitted proposals for the space. Besides the sports complex, they included:

Heritage West was originally the intended location for the former West Louisville FoodPort. Plans for the site were derailed about a year ago when a key tenant backed out.

This post will be updated.