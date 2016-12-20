At 6 a.m. on December 20, 1976, 90.5 WUOL came to life on Louisville airwaves. And our all-classical sister station has continued to grow and innovate during the past four decades.

On Tuesday, they celebrated by playing portions of the first broadcast on air.

I talked with Daniel Gilliam, program director of 90.5 WUOL, about the history – and future – of classical music on the radio.

Listen to our conversation in the audio player above.

To see photos of the early days of WUOL, check out this gallery.

Listen to messages left by loyal listeners — including Jecorey “1200” Arthur and Mayor Greg Fischer — to celebrate the anniversary:

For more on the 40th anniversary of 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, visit WUOL.org.