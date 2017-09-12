21c Museum Hotels announced Tuesday that Craig Greenberg will succeed Steve Wilson as CEO of the growing chain of museum-hotels, which are headquartered in Louisville.

Greenberg, who has served as president of 21c Museum Hotels since 2012, will now serve as president and CEO, the company said. Wilson, who founded the company in 2006 with his wife Laura Lee Brown, will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

“Laura Lee and I had a vision for a redevelopment effort that could also provide greater access to contemporary art in our hometown,” said Wilson in a news release. “Since those early days, the company has experienced rapid growth, always maintaining contemporary art and genuine hospitality at its core.”

Wilson said Greenberg has played a vital role in 21c’s development early on, adding that he was confident the company would do well under Greenberg’s leadership.

In his new role, Greenberg — formerly an attorney with Frost Brown Todd prior to joining 21c — will oversee all aspects of the company’s portfolio of museum hotels and restaurants.

During Greenberg’s tenure as president, the company has expanded from its flagship in Louisville, adding properties in six new markets including Cincinnati, Durham and Nashville.

“Laura Lee and Steve’s vision, courage, and commitment have certainly benefited so many of us – locals and travelers alike, artists, and 21c teammates,” Greenberg said in a release. “I look forward to carrying their vision forward into this next phase of the company’s growth and continuing to work with them in this new capacity.”