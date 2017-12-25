For many, meals are a time to connect. And preparing those meals also becomes a time for sharing stories and recipes passed down through generations.

But Louisville poet Hannah Drake worries these stories are being lost for some. That’s why she’s begun gathering groups of women for a dinner series called Stories from the Hem of My Mother’s Apron. All the women have to do is bring a dish, along with their mother or sister. The goal: To cook and eat a meal with their loved ones, and share some stories in the process.

WFPL’s Roxanne Scott brings us Drake’s story. Listen in the audio player above.

A version of this story first appeared on Gravy, a podcast by the Southern Foodways Alliance.