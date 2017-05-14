Commentary Strange Fruit
May 14, 2017

This is Mother’s Day weekend, and we decided to have two very special guests on the show to celebrate: our moms! Jaison interviewed Kaila’s mom, Sylvia, and Kaila interviewed Jaison’s mom, Jackie. Embarrassing baby stories ensued.

Submitted

Jaison and his mom, Jackie.

Submitted

Kaila and her mom, Sylvia

We also invited some of our fruitcakes to tell stories about their moms, and what they shared will make you laugh, cry, and want to hug your mom. Listen in the player above and subscribe to Strange Fruit wherever you get your podcasts.

Pictured in the featured image: Sylvia and baby Kaila.

Laura Ellis
By Laura Ellis @funambulator
Laura is the producer of Strange Fruit, a weekly talk show focusing on race and gender, and oversees WFPL's Curious Louisville project.