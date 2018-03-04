It’s not unusual to see homoeroticism in hypermasculine spaces — like the locker room, the wrestling ring, or the military barracks. But what about the barbershop?

It’s a social and community hub and where black masculinity is centered. But you’ll also encounter homophobia there, and for many queer black men, it doesn’t feel like a safe space.

So where does that leave LGBTQ black men who need that sense of community (or just a haircut)? We talk about the black barbershop — good and bad — on this week’s show. Our guest is Da’Shaun Harrison, who recently tackled the subject in an essay for the Black Youth Project.

Plus, actor Lee Doud joins us to talk about anti-Asian bias in the gay community, particularly when it comes to dating and desire.