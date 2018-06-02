Kaila had a rough semester. Her students wouldn’t do their reading and didn’t seem to be paying much attention. She was feeling low.

Then she got a box in the mail packed with Audre-Lorde-themed swag from a student who appreciated her class. Turns out, it was a Homegirl Box. And she knew we had to interview whoever came up with it.

This week we talk to Brittany Brathwaite, co-creator of the Homegirl Box, gift boxes inspired by the life and legacy of bold and visionary women of color. Each box contains 4 or 5 creations from women and non-binary artists, designers and business owners.

We talk to Brittany about her work, and her company’s philosophy on doing business ethically.

We also have an update on Michael Rotondo, the 30-year-old man who wouldn’t vacate his folks’ house in New York. And of course, we say a great big, “Bye, Roseanne!”