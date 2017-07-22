The race for mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida is getting ugly — thanks in part to racist rhetoric like this from a candidate named Paul Congemi:

“Your people already got your reparations. Your reparations came in the form of a man named Barack Obama. My advice to you, if you don’t like it here in America, planes leave every hour from Tampa airport. Go back to Africa. Go back to Africa. Go back!”

That’s right. A political candidate at a public appearance in 2017… is telling black people to go back to Africa.

We talk about this and other stories in the news this week, in an all-Juicy-Fruit news roundup!