Commentary Strange Fruit
March 12, 2017

You saw them on stage at the Oscars, looking stunning and accepting awards for their phenomenal work on the film “Moonlight.” But did you know that before they made it to the Academy Awards, Janelle Monáe and Tarell Alvin McCraney were each guests on Strange Fruit?

This week, we’re reaching into our archives to listen back to those two conversations.

Screenshot/YouTube

Tarell Alvin McCraney

Listen to this week’s episode in the player above and subscribe to Strange Fruit wherever you get your podcasts.

Our station is fundraising this week, so call 502-814-6565 or click here to support Strange Fruit and the work we do!

Laura Ellis
By Laura Ellis @funambulator
Laura is the producer of Strange Fruit, a weekly talk show focusing on race and gender, and produces other news & feature programming.