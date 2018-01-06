Commentary Strange Fruit
January 6, 2018

Happy 2018, y’all!

This week we’re joined by one of Doc’s former students, Chelsie Griffin. Chelsie is now a teacher herself — of fifth-graders in Louisiana’s Ascension Parish. In her district, corporal punishment is still allowed in school.

Chelsie and Doc talk about discipline techniques that work — and don’t work — in their respective classrooms. And we all tackle the issue of physical punishment in black households.

We also share some hair-raising stories from this past New Year’s Eve, and talk about whether resolutions are worth making.

Laura Ellis
By Laura Ellis @funambulator
Laura produces Curious Louisville, Strange Fruit, and other audio news stories for WFPL.