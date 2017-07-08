Commentary Strange Fruit
July 8, 2017

Scroll through any gay dating app and you’ll come across the words.

“No fats, no femmes.”

It says a lot about which kinds of bodies are seen as desirable and which are not. Especially in gay black spaces, where a simple “preference” is often anything but simple.

Artist Jamal Lewis is making a documentary exploring this phenomenon. We speak to him this week about his own dating experiences, and the politics of desirability.

Laura Ellis
By Laura Ellis @funambulator
Laura is the producer of Strange Fruit, a weekly talk show focusing on race and gender, and oversees WFPL's Curious Louisville project.