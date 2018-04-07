If you rely on public transportation in Louisville, it might limit not only how long it takes you to get where you’re going, but also where you’re able to work, and live. A story by WFPL’s Amina Elahi looks into how bus routes affect the lives of those who commute on them.

Amina joins us this week to play some excerpts from her radio piece, and tell us more about what she learned in reporting it.

We also talk about the Roseanne reboot, and a fruitcake suggests a new brand of ice cream to replace Jai’s old favorite, which was tragically discontinued.