When we talk about racism and sexism, we often talk about women and people of color. But what does it mean to be an informed, empathetic, white man?

That’s the question posed by a series of workshops in San Francisco called “Stepping Up.” Unlike many diversity and inclusion programs, this one is specifically designed for white men, and lead by white men.

During the sessions, students can ask questions anonymously through an app, to lessen the fear of asking or saying something racist or sexist.

Paul Mann founded Stepping Up, and he joins us this week to talk abut why it’s important for white guys to take responsibility for teaching each other about racism and sexism (not to rely on women and people of color to do the educating), and some of the backlash he’s gotten so far.

