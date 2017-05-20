Fruitcakes, do you have Hoteps in your life? Are they popping up on your timeline with vaguely-Egyptian-looking profile pics and poorly-thought-out comments about the emasculation of the Black man? Have you seen their arguments about how #BlackLivesMatter isn’t for them because it’s feminist and was started by queer women?

This week, Mouse Jones issued a passionate rebuttal on Slay TV’s show The Grapevine.

“Let them lead! They’re trying to make sure we’re not shot no more,” Jones says in the video. “You’re not doing it. I can’t do it. A lot of us can’t do it.”

Longtime Louisville activist and artist Tan Hazelwood joins us on this all-Juicy-Fruit episode, where we discuss the video in question and the reasons why homophobia could turn folks against the very people who are advocating on their behalf.

We also talk about Lavinia Woodward, the Oxford student who stabbed and otherwise assaulted her boyfriend during a drug-induced argument. A judge delayed her sentencing and likely won’t give her jail time because she’s studying to be a surgeon and her future is so bright.

She’s young, slim, pretty and white, in case you hadn’t guessed. Sounds like a case of what we on this side of the pond would call “affluenza.”

And Author Feminista Jones also had us cracking up this week when she tweeted, “Piss a man off today: tell him you agree with his compliment of you.” What followed was a flurry of screenshots of women doing just that, and a conversation about why women are not only expected to look flawless, but to somehow not know when they do.