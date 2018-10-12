As people are registering for tickets and otherwise preparing for President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally at Eastern Kentucky University, others are both airing concerns and urging unity.

On Wednesday, 120 EKU faculty members signed a revised and expanded letter to EKU President Michael Benson. The letter says people with varying political views are concerned about Trump’s visit.

The faculty members contend that Trump’s frequently expressed attitudes toward higher education and free speech are troubling.

Benson has previously encouraged the campus community to be respectful of varying views about the rally.

Students Discuss Trump’s Visit As EKU Releases Rally Protocols

Courtesy Eastern Kentucky University

Varying opinions are being expressed by EKU students regarding President Trump’s political rally this weekend.

Some students say they don’t have strong feelings about the president’s Saturday visit. Others, like Diamond Harrison, do. Harrison is president of Minority Collegiate Connection, which she says aims to empower women on campus.

“As far as making minorities feel empowered this weekend, that’s not probably going to be given, so we’re just trying to be positive about the situation,” said Harrison.

Seaver Tandy of Frankfort said he’s excited about the president coming to EKU. He said it’s something not everyone gets to experience.

“It should be a fun time,” said Tandy.

Student Jacob Harless told WEKU’s Stu Johnson he doesn’t have strong feelings.

“Pretty cool that he’s coming here to Richmond,” Harless said.

But Harless said he’s not too interested in politics.

“Not much,” he said, “just kind of stay out of it. Let it be.”

Some groups are organizing events related to the president’s Saturday night speech in Richmond, including a unity rally sponsored by the EKU Latino Student Association.​

EKU officials sent a campus-wide email and unveiled a website Thursday with protocols for the Trump rally including, parking, traffic and what will be allowed inside Alumni Coliseum during the event. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to review this information beforehand.